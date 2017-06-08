Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies in public today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where members are eager to hear an explanation of his actions related to the investigation into whether President Trump’s campaign colluded with a Russian scheme to interfere in last year’s election.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Follow along below as Times editors and reporters offer live analysis.
