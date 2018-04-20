What to do this weekend in L.A. Critics’ Picks: April 20 - April 26, 2018

Los Angeles Times entertainment, arts and culture critics choose the week’s most noteworthy openings, new releases, ongoing events and places to go in and around Southern California.

This week, a new German drama and a classic French crime drama grace local screens, while on the tube, “The Terror” still reigns. And on the stage, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” just keeps on truckin’.

Click through to explore more and, where applicable, find directions to venues.